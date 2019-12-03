After many years, the Holiday Home Tour will return to Adel with the hope of once again becoming a holiday tradition. With the help of the newly formed group, This is Adel, local business owners, along with the Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce, worked together this past year to design a tour route that will showcase a good mix of both historic homes and new construction.

“It all just fell into place and we’re so excited to present this event to not only our community, but also invite other communities to come experience our small town charm,” Valerie Sutton of Harvey’s Greenhouse said.

The Holiday Home Tour will take place starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, with tickets on sale through Eventbrite, the Adel Health Mart, Lincoln Savings Bank, or Harvey’s Greenhouse. Tickets, along with a map of the route, can also be picked up the day of the event at the Raccoon Valley Community House, 1016 Main St., Adel.

“We are just so excited. We formed the [This is Adel] because we love Adel and we love calling it home. We are just really passionate about helping people experience the community,” said Rebecca Zoet, owner of This New Old House. “We want residents old and new to celebrate Adel, to celebrate the community we live in, and to have that holiday hometown feeling.”

Some of the community members, such as Amy Keiderling of Modville, recall touring the homes for the holiday event while growing up.

“My mom helped put the tour on, and I grew up going to that with her every year. It was just the coolest thing growing up as a kid seeing those big homes,” Keiderling said. “I love the fact that they’re bringing the home tour back because now a new generation is living in these homes and we will be able to see inside them once again.”

Tickets for the Holiday Home Tour are $10 each, with proceeds from the event going towards future promotions of Adel, along with marketing the local community. Tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/adel-holiday-home-tour-tickets-75070667387?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

Five homes will be available for self-guided tours from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8. The homes can be viewed in any order. Tickets can purchased on Dec. 8 at the Raccoon Valley Community House. If tickets are purchased ahead of the event, they will be checked at the door of each house.

Visitors are also encouraged to stop by the First Christian Church for soup and dessert, where a variety of Christmas trees and quilts will be on display. Soup and dessert will be served in the lower level from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dessert only will be served from 2-4 p.m.

For more information, including a map of the homes, visit the ThisisAdel Facebook page.