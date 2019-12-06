The Boone County Historical Society will next host its series “Saturdays with a Scholar” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Boone History Center, 602 Story Street in the Fareway Gallery. ISU history professor Dr. Pamela Riney-Kehrberg will speak about the Farm Crisis of the 1980s.

Its debut talk last month saw guest speaker ISU history professor Dr. Jeff Bremer discuss frontier history.

“We had a full crowd. It was great,” BCHS Board President Jessica Stanley said of the kick-off event.

She said her hope is that folks who experienced the farming crisis of approximately four decades ago will come to the presentation and be willing to engage in discussion and share their thoughts.

“I think a lot of people that will come had first-hand experience of it,” she said of this contemporary history topic.

Riney-Kehrberg, a native of Denver, has lived in the Midwest since 1985. The crux of her speech will relate to her current book project, tentatively titled “When a Dream Dies: Agriculture, Identity, and the Farm Crisis of the 1980s.”

“I wanted to write a book about small-town Iowa, but realized that in order to understand small-town Iowa today, a historian would need to understand (in detail) how the 1980s played out for farmers and rural Iowans. That book didn’t exist, so I decided I needed to write it,” Riney-Kehrberg said.

The professor’s area of focus is American rural and agricultural history, plus the history of childhood, youth and the family. The majority of her projects have highlighted the era between 1870-1945.

“I follow the development of the crisis from the 1980s through the floods of 1993. The book will discuss what happened, why it happened and how it affected farming families (men, women, and children) and rural communities,” she added.

Riney-Kehrberg has penned four books: “Rooted in Dust: Surviving Drought and Depression in Southwestern Kansas,” “Childhood on the Farm: Work, Play and Coming of Age in the Midwest,” “Always Plenty to Do: Growing Up on Farm in the Long Ago” and “The Nature of Childhood: An Environmental History of Growing Up in America since 1865.” She served as editor of the books “Waiting on the Bounty: The Dust Bowl Diary of Mary Knackstedt Dyck” and the “Routledge History of Rural America.”

She worked on the American Library Association’s project “Dust, Drought and Dreams Gone Dry: A Traveling Exhibition and Programs in Libraries about the Dust Bowl” and Ken Burns’ documentary “The Dust Bowl.” In addition, she serves as an advisor for an upcoming history-based computer game to be used in middle school classrooms.

The professor said she hopes those who attend her talk will get a feeling for the myriad of ways the crisis played out in rural Iowa.

“The Farm Crisis became a food crisis, a mental health crisis and a crisis for young people, as well as those who were older,” she said.

Stanley said the BCHS’s goal of these presentations is to utilize the many and diverse history experts in the area.

Fred Greiner, former President and CEO of Fareway, will give a presentation on Jan. 11. Additional guest speakers are still being finalized.

Baked goods will be available for purchase at each program.

Stanley noted that the BCHS plans to offer a large event in March to commemorate Iowa History Month.

“We’ve talked about doing a trivia event in place of a speaker — make it a bigger thing and have some fun with it,” she said.

“Saturdays with a Scholar” are free and open to the public.

To learn more about how to volunteer or to schedule an appointment, contact the BCHS at info@boonehistorymuseums.org.