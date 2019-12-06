Waukee got into the holiday spirit during the annual WinterFest event on Friday, Dec. 6.

Santa Claus arrived to the Downtown Triangle in a fire truck to help Mayor Bill Peard light the WinterFest Tree. Area kids could then visit with Santa in the Community Center while warming up with hot chocolate and enjoying cookies.

The Waukee Area Arts Council hosted art-making activities while mini golf was played at Grace Baptist Church. Snowballs were dropped for area kids to retrieve and redeem for a free book.

Waukee Triangle businesses also held open houses during the event.

Keep watching for more photos from area holiday events across Dallas County at www.adelnews.com and in the Dec. 12 Dallas County News.