The weekend of Dec. 6-8 was a busy one as many communities across Dallas County held holiday events.

Van Meter Community Development Corporation hosted the sixth-annual Sips and Snacks around Van Meter on Friday, Dec. 6. Complimentary food and beverages were provided by businesses along the route. The Van Meter Winter Market was also held on Dec. 6.

The Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Sip and Sample on Friday, Dec. 6. The event kicked off with local Boy and Girl Scouts leading community members in Christmas carols before the wreaths around the Courthouse Square where lit. Around 48 businesses hosted open houses, complete with a variety of sips and samples. Carriage rides were sponsored by Restoration Harmony and Santa made an early appearance at the Adel Public Library's craft and authors fair.

The annual WinterFest event was held on Friday, Dec. 6 in Waukee. Santa Claus arrived to the Downtown Triangle in a fire truck to help Mayor Bill Peard light the WinterFest Tree. Area kids could then visit with Santa in the Community Center while warming up with hot chocolate and enjoying cookies. The Waukee Area Arts Council hosted art-making activities while mini golf was played at Grace Baptist Church. Snowballs were dropped for area kids to retrieve and redeem for a free book.

The De Soto Public Library and De Soto Fire and Rescue held the annual De Soto Holiday Party on Saturday, Dec. 7 at De Soto Intermediate School. Kids could visit with Santa, decorate cookies and make some crafts.

The Seasonal Fun Committee hosted Hometown Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 7 in Dallas Center. A wide variety of activities were held throughout the afternoon and evening, including visits with Santa, a chili feed, cookie decorating and crafts, a nativity walk and much more. A tree lighting was held for the first time this year.

A Day of Christmas Cheer was held on Saturday, Dec. 7 in Minburn. The annual event featured a soup supper, nativity lighting on the Meek Park Stage, cookie decorating and visits with Santa.

The holiday events continue with the Adel Holiday Home Tour and Grimes Holiday Celebration.

Five homes will be open for self-guided tours from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8 around Adel. Tickets for the Adel Holiday Home Tour are $10 each. Tickets can be picked up starting at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 at the Raccoon Valley Community House.

The Grimes Holiday Celebration will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8 at Grimes Community Complex. The event includes Santa and Mrs. Claus, hot cocoa, cookies, arts and crafts, face painting, balloon artist, silent auction, bake sale by Girl Scout Troop 808 and dance entertainment by Grimes Superstars and Inspiring Dance.

