The 2020 Crop Advantage meetings in Iowa will give producers a foundation of current research-based crop production information to help make informed decisions for their farming operation.

The meeting in Burlington will be Jan. 3 Comfort Suites 1708 Stonegate Center Drive. The program also will be held at 13 locations around Iowa through January. The program is presented by extension specialists from Iowa State University and will offer updated management options and recommendations on current and future crop production issues.

Meetings also will offer continuing education credits for Certified Crop Advisers and pesticide applicator recertification.

“There is no other program in our crop production education year where we are able to bring this many extension specialists together to individual sites across the state,” said Meaghan Anderson, field agronomist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, in a press release.

This past year, more than 2,000 individuals attended one of the meetings across the state, representing all 99 Iowa counties and surrounding states. Some 84 percent of attendees said information from Crop Advantage likely would save them between $5 and $20 per acre.

“Our goal is to prepare producers to manage potential issues when they arise, or even before they arise, by sharing the most up-to-date scientific knowledge from Iowa State University,” said Anderson. “Content at the meetings is driven by county needs and local production issues.”

Program topics vary by location and are selected for regional concerns and issues. Topics on this year’s agenda include: market outlook for 2020, weather and climate trends, grain drying and storage, emerging insect pests such as soybean gall midge, nitrogen management, tar spot and other corn and soybean disease issues, fertilizer application technology, and many more.

Early registration for each location is $50; late registration made fewer than seven days prior to the meeting, or on-site, is $60. Registration includes lunch, printed proceedings booklet, private pesticide applicator recertification and CCA credits.

For locations, times, program details and online registration visit www.cropadvantage.org. For questions, contact ANR Program Services at (515) 294-6429, or anr@iastate.edu, or contact your regional Iowa State University Extension and Outreach field agronomist.