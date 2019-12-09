Congratulations to the following Perry High School students who were selected to participate in the 2019 Drake Honor Band:Sebastian HernandezZoe MeyerMolly MoorheadDannah Karolus

The PHS Instrumental Music Department is under the direction of Brad Sparks.

The Drake University Honor Band Festival was held on Dec. 6 and 7 in the Harmon Fine Arts Center, on the Drake University campus.

During the two-day festival, high school students and directors develop their skills through rehearsals and clinics with guest conductors and members of the Drake music faculty. The culminating events were the two evening concerts that featured the Drake Bands and the Honor Bands presenting a wide variety of music for wind band. The Honors Concert Band and Honors Wind Ensemble were comprised of over 200 students from throughout Iowa and Nebraska.