Holmes Murphy just recently announced the launch of its new company, ethOs. EthOs officially opened in November 2019 and aims to help improve employee engagement throughout various organizations. As a way to introduce their newest team, ethOs President Ali Payne hosted a special Organizational Engagement event on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

“There was a need in the industry around employee engagement. There’s a lot of resources out there on how you measure it but how you execute it is where we saw a need,” Payne said. “I think what makes it different is that we are not just focused in on employee engagement but also how engaged you are as an organization.”

The new ethOs company will center around five key elements (career, financial, social/emotional, community and physical) while focusing on improving culture throughout the workplace, engagement across a multi-generational staff and all aspects of an employee’s wellbeing. Throughout her presentation, Payne also addressed areas such as signs of disengagement throughout an organization, knowing and understanding the work force demographics and how an employee’s wellbeing can influence both individual and organizational performance.

“I think a lot of times the really cool thing about the work we are doing is that most organizations already do this but aren’t packaging it in the right way,” Payne said. “Many times an organization doesn’t really know what their culture is. When an organization actually understands their demographics, who they are, what types of things are impacting them, they can actually connect better with their employees.”

Before coming to Iowa, Payne spent over a decade as Divisional Vice President, Practice Leader, Wellbeing and Engagement at a firm based out of Illinois. She has since become a big fan of the Waukee area and believes that ethOs is a company that can help connect organizations back to the community they reside in.

“The more I got to know about Holmes Murphy and the way they think about innovation was enticing to me, and I wanted to do something different and start something new and fresh that we know customers are interested in,” Payne said.

One thing both ethOs and Payne will also heavily focus on is mental wellbeing within the work place and how it can impact everyone within a community, regardless of the industry they are a part of.

“[Mental wellbeing] impacts all of us. It’s something that doesn’t matter what industry you are in, it’s affecting all of us and our community with the employees. This will be a big component of what we are doing,” Payne said.

Coming up, ethOs hopes to help not only Holmes Murphy and its clients with improving organizational engagement but also organizations outside of the company as well.