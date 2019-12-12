DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg and Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens honored heroic citizens and First Responders at the 2019 Sullivan Brothers’ Award of Valor and Governor’s Lifesaving Awards ceremony Tuesday in the Iowa Capitol Rotunda.

Honorees included Mehl Wright of Keokuk, who received the Lifesaving Award.

A total of 20 individuals from communities across the state were recognized for their courageous responses.

This was the first year the two awards programs were combined for one very special event that featured the Iowa State Patrol Honor Guard and the National Anthem performed by Simon Estes.