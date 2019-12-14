The door opens, and Becky Andersen welcomes you into her fully decorated home. There is a large wreath above the mantle and a tree adorned with ornaments, including the Christmas Pickle ornament, and tinsel.

The entryway is covered with a sea of shoes and each room is filled with many Buttons…Button family members, that is.

For over 35 years, Andersen, formerly a Button, has held a soup supper in her home. The large family gathering has reached around 60 people and includes family traditions like soup and the Christmas Pickle ornament.

“What started out as a pot of soup for my mom, dad and grandparents, has morphed to include all of my siblings, I have 5, their families, cousins and their families, aunts, uncles, second or third cousins and some friends,” said Andersen.

Andersen was born in Adel, where she resides today with her dog, Ralphie and husband, Dave. She has lived in Des Moines, West Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Burlington, Ames and Sioux City. Andersen graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Sociology.

She initially wanted to have a career in the probation field, but ended up being a secretary in the education field. Andersen retired from Simpson College. She was the faculty secretary at the Carver Science Center and the secretary to the Vice President/Dean for Academic Affairs.

Andersen now enjoys her hobbies.

“I like to travel, garden, read, walk, and take pictures with my phone! Oh, and write,” said Andersen.

Andersen has published two books, “We're Not Sixteen Anymore” and “The Widsters.”

In the 1990s, while living in Sioux City, Andersen first heard of the Christmas Pickle ornament.

“My girls and I were at a museum, and in the gift shop, there were boxed green ornaments made from glass. My two daughters, Brooke and Alyssa, were fascinated that something like a pickle could be an ornament, so we bought one,” said Andersen.

The card attached to the pickle explained the story behind this Victorian tradition. During the Victorian time, children used to hunt for a real pickle hidden deep within the tree branches. The first child to find the pickle, received an extra gift.

Since purchasing the Christmas Pickle ornament, Andersen's family has carried on this tradition.

“At our family soup supper, my relatives had fun hunting for the pickle. They'd even squeeze behind the tree in the corner or lay down underneath the tree and look up into the branches to find them,” said Andersen.

This year's soup supper was held on Saturday, Dec. 7. The soups served were: chili, beef stew, chicken and noodles, calico bean, potato, clam chowder and white chicken chili.

The youngest attendee was Ada, a 6-week-old baby. Andersen's mother, Shirley Button, was also present.

Shirley Button shared her favorite thing about the soup supper tradition.

“Just everybody (being here), there's really more than I thought would be here. It's just so nice,” said Shirley Button.

Andersen echoes her mother's sentiments.

“Having the chance to see loved ones I don't normally get to see and having the chance to sit and visit for a while with everyone. The only other times we all get together are weddings and, unfortunately, funerals,” said Andersen.

Andersen will definitely hold another soup supper next year. She feels that family is everything.

In remembering her father, Harold (Bub) Button, Andersen said, “One of his favorite sayings when the family was together was, 'We are so lucky!'”