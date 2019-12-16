Bernie Sanders lives in Burlington — Vermont — and they have a minor league ballclub on the chopping block, same as the Burlington Bees.

Sanders' home team is the Vermont Lake Monsters, single-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, and those Monsters, along with our Bees and 40 other teams around the country, have been targeted by Major League Baseball to be terminated after the 2021 season.

Sanders, who spoke Saturday night in Burlington at the Steamboat Senior Center, met with team representatives and took a batting practice with minor league players and employees Sunday morning at the FunCity Turf sports facility in Burlington.

"They (MLB owners) want to eliminate the Burlington Bees and minor league ball in my town as well," Sanders said Saturday night. "They must not like Burlington."

Major League Baseball is negotiating with the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, which oversees the minor league teams; MLB wants to drop so-called "lower level" teams such as the Bees and the Monsters. Sanders is actively opposing those cuts.

Kim Parker, general manager of the Bees, appeared with Sanders and representatives of the LumberKings and River Bandits.

"Bernie Sanders came out in support of all 42 minor league teams that have been named by Major League Baseball to be cut for the 2021 season," Parker told The Hawk Eye.

Sanders met last month with commissioner Rob Manfred and MLB issued a statement saying it has "an obligation to local communities to ensure that public money spent on minor league stadiums is done so prudently and for the benefit of all citizens.”

“Baseball is not just another business,” Sanders said in a recent interview with the Associated Press. “There’s a reason the president of the United States throws out the first pitch of the season, why baseball is considered a national pastime.”

According to the AP, some minor league players have filed a federal class-action suit charging that many players earn less than $7,500 per year, violating minimum wage laws.

Members of Congress from both parties — more than 100 to date — signed a letter to Manfred opposing the cut of minor league teams.

Representatives and former players from the Quad City River Bandits and the Clinton LumberKings attended the Burlington event.

"We had players who spoke out on issues that the players' side deals with," Parker said. "Bernie made it very clear that this is a bi-partisan issue, where every side is on board and in support of saving the 42 teams of minor league baseball."

Sanders' campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, played second base for Harvard.

Two representatives of More Than Baseball, a non-profit organization that advocates for minor league players, were on hand to promote MTB: Simon Rosenblum-Larson, a right-hander, was drafted by the Tampa Bay Devil Rays last year; outfielder Slade Heathcott was a first-round draft pick by the New York Yankees in 2009 and played for the Yankees, the San Francisco Giants and the Chicago White Sox.

"Minor league baseball players are subject to poor working conditions and are on the hook for their own housing, equipment, and nutrition," the MTB website says. "We refuse to allow any ballplayers go to bed hungry and wake up on an air mattress only to play in front of thousands of paying fans per night."

In short, all ballplayers deserve proper housing, food, and equipment.

"We found it's an issue that transcends parties," Rosenblum-Larson said. "There's support on all sides of the aisle."

"Everything Simon said is right there," Heathcott added. "We need more awareness on this."

Tyler Oehmen, director of operations for the Clinton LumberKings, is neither Republican nor Democrat, and he supports Sanders' support of minor league ball.

"When Bernie came out in support of minor league baseball, I was all for it," Oehmen said.

During batting practice in Burlington, Sanders stepped to the plate for some mighty cuts at softball-like lobs. Everyone was all smiles as the senator slapped a few grounders toward third base before lofting a pop fly over second base — but it wasn't a hit; Bees rookie Parker was shagging balls and ran in to catch it, then ran off the field waving the ball overhead like a battle trophy.

Sanders then dropped his bat on the Astroturf and said “OK, that's it."

Parker was aglow afterwards.

"I made a running catch while Bernie was hitting BP, and I caught it," she beamed. "I have a video."

For more information about More Than Baseball, visit morethanbaseball.org.