Three presidential candidates will be coming to the Dallas County area this week.

Joe Biden, former U.S. Vice President, will be in Perry at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22 at La Poste.

Pete Buttigieg will also be in Perry on Sunday, Dec. 22 at the McCreary Center. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. with Mayor Pete speaking at 3 p.m.

On Friday, Dec. 20, the Dallas County Democrats will welcome Cory Booker, U.S. Senator from New Jersey and Democratic presidential candidate, to Adel.

Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 20 at the Adel Family Fun Center, 1526 Greene St. Booker will speak at 10:30 a.m. before launching his “Lead With Love” tour from Adel.

All three events are free and open to the public.