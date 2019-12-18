The Keystone Equity Group, LLC just recently broke ground on a new development, Keystone Estates, in De Soto. The local company was founded by Khoa Bui (K.B.) around 3 years ago with the current focus to bring homes to rural Iowa communities. The land that was purchased by the development company was over 50 acres and will ultimately include single family homes, townhomes, apartments and commercial opportunities.

“We are very proud of our De Soto mixed use development Keystone Estates,” said J.D. Albright of Keystone Equity Group, LLC. “The biggest thing we were really excited about is De Soto’s close proximity to the Western Suburbs of Des Moines.”

As part of the new development, Keystone Equity Group LLC will also partner with the USDA Rural Development in order to provide affordable housing to the local community. The USDA Rural Development currently has two Single Family Housing Loan programs available for eligible applicants to purchase or build a new home in rural locations. Neither of these programs requires a down payment, and there are no prepayment penalties.

“Access to safe and affordable housing is a critical issue facing many rural community leaders as they work hard to recruit and grow businesses and attract new residents to rural Iowa,” USDA Rural Development Housing Programs Director Mary Beth Juergens said. “Providing no down payment home loan opportunities will help people living in the De Soto community achieve the American dream of homeownership.”

Groundbreaking for the Single Family homes officially took place back on Nov. 7. These homes are planned to be built first with additional planning for the townhouses, apartments, and commercial development currently underway. The Single Family homes are expected to range anywhere between $230,000 and $250,000 and will contain various floor plans for both 1300-1500 square foot two story homes and 1000-1300 square foot ranch style homes.

“Keystone Equity Group LLC is driven and [has] had a lot of success developing in the rural communities. Our clients enjoy the great quality of life that rural communities provide as well as the increased affordability that rural cities such as De Soto provide,” Albright said.

The new Keystone Estates development is currently located just off the interstate and goes as far as Spruce Street. Total completion time for all the properties is estimated to take place throughout the next 3-5 years.

“The De Soto City Council has been a pleasure to work with as well as the mayor,” Albright said. “The residents of De Soto seem like they are very involved in their community. They care and want to know what’s happening, and that was something that was exciting to our development team.”