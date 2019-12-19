Three people have been arrested after a fire alarm call to a local motel led to the discovery of narcotics and a firearm.

According to a press release issued Thursday by the Burlington Police Department, emergency personnel were dispatched to the Super 8 Motel, 3001 Kirkwood St., at about 5 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a fire alarm inside of a room.

When first responders arrived, they discovered the room's occupants had fled, leaving behind recently used narcotics paraphernalia, which may have set off the alarm.

As police investigate, the room's occupants returned. Police found two of the occupants were wanted on outstanding warrants — Tyler Keith Jennings, 32, of Montrose on a Lee County warrant for parole violation, and Kathy Dawn Conrad, 33, of West Burlington on a Des Moines County warrant for failure to appear.

A K9 unit deployed to the area of a suspect vehicle alerted to the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed more than 200 grams of packaged methamphetamine as well as a firearm.

Jacob Robert Hogberg, 30, of Denmark, Iowa, was arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a class B felony; failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a class D felony; carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor; possession of a short barrel shotgun, a class D felony; and possession of a firearm by a felon, also a class D felony, as a result of that search.

Hogberg is being held at the Des Moines County jail in lieu of a $117,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated.