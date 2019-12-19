The monument honoring the Perry Police Department continues to take shape as a bench, dog and police statues were delivered on Thursday, Dec. 19.

Carolyn McNeill was on hand to oversee the delivery from Dennis Meyer of Created in Johnston, along with Police Chief Eric Vaughn and City of Perry employees.

City employees helped unload the dog statue and the bench. A forklift was then used to place the police sculpture in front of the rock near the Perry Police Department.

“I think it looks really good,” Josh Wuebker said after the statues were placed.

The rock was placed by Dennis Allen in October of 2018. Perry Crime Stoppers received 100+ People for Perry funds for the police monument in November of 2018.

The bench, dog and police statues are the latest pieces to be added to the monument. McNeill said work will continue on the project. A plaque will be added to the rock and work will be done to the concrete in front of the monument. Planters will be added back to the monument in the spring.

“We started on this a long time ago, but it’s finally coming to reality,” McNeill said. “The people of Perry have been so gracious about giving for us to come to our total of what we needed.”

The total project cost was estimated at around $12,000.