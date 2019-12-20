It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

12-2-19

Criminal Mischief: An Adel resident reported criminal mischief in the 200 block of S 10th St. Damages estimated at $100.

12-3-19

Accident: A hit and run accident occurred when a parked vehicle was stuck in the 1400 block of Penoach St. Damages estimated at $2,000.

Theft: A Houston, Texas resident reported a scam in the 100 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. N. Item estimated at $7,550.

Theft: An Adel resident reported a scam in the 1500 block of S. 15th St. Nothing taken.

12-4-19

Accident: A vehicle driven by a Perry driver was traveling northbound in the 400 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S when her vehicle was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by An Adel driver. Damages estimated at $400.

12-5-19

Arrest: A 28 year old male Adel resident was arrested for domestic abuse assault and obstruction of emergency communication.

12-6-19

Theft: An Adel resident reported a theft in the 1500 block of Rapids St. Items estimated at $114.

12-8-19

Arrest: A 24 year old male Adel resident was arrested for operating while intoxicated.