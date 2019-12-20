Iowa Democrats and Republicans remain divided on President Donald Trump’s impeachment, reflecting Wednesday’s near party line House vote.

Two hundred thirty Democrats voted in favor of impeachment, while 195 Republicans and two Democrats voted against it. Three others, including Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii), refused to participate in the vote.

House Democrats put together two articles of impeachment, the first charging Trump with abuse of power in relation to the Ukrainian scandal wherein Trump is said to have solicited interference of the foreign government in the 2020 presidential election, and the second accusing the president of using his executive privilege to subvert the ability of the House of Representatives from properly conducting an investigation into whether he had committed an impeachable offense.

The second article names seven individuals, including Chief of Staff Michael “Mick” Mulvaney, who were subpoenaed to testify. According to the House, those individuals were instructed by Trump not to answer the subpoena.

“If the whistleblower had not found out, who knows what would have happened,” said Nancy Courtney, a Democrat and Joe Biden supporter.

Courtney argues Trump acted to hurt Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign, not out of interest for America. She said Trump needs to be stopped because he tried to compromise the security of American elections.

Terry Davis, chairman of the Des Moines County Republican Party, doesn’t see it that way.

“I read the transcripts, I don’t see anything wrong with it,” Davis said.

Davis sees this impeachment as the latest in a long list of the Democrat attempts to overthrow the 2016 presidential election.

“The Democrats are still mad they lost in 2016, they’re still bitter,” he said.

Davis said he sees the impeachment as a good thing for Republicans and he believes Americans will turn out to support Trump’s reelection campaign in 2020.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), who serves as president pro tempore of the Senate, will be the one to swear in Chief Justice John Roberts when he presides over Trump’s impeachment trial — that is if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) passes the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

“I will examine the evidence of the charges presented before the Senate and uphold my oath and duty as a juror,” Grassley said in a press release issued Thursday.

Grassley previously expressed his distaste for Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s position on removing Trump from office.

“You wouldn’t be on the jury if you’d already decided someone was guilty,” Grassley told The Hawk Eye in May.

Davis said he agrees with Grassley’s stance to act as a juror and not reveal his vote.

“That should be kept for the proper time,” Davis said.

During the impeachment hearing, Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Georgia) referred to the impeachment of Trump as being like the crucifixion. At a rally Wednesday, Trump said the husband of U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Michigan) was looking up at her — implying John Dingell, the longest-ever serving Congressman, is in hell.

Tom Courtney, chairman of the Des Moines County Democrats, told The Hawk Eye on Thursday such rhetoric is not OK.

“As a Christian, that offends me,” Tom Courtney said.

Tom Courtney said that, in general, he is not a fan of impeachments. He does not see the impeachment as something to be proud of, but it is sad it has come to such a measure.

“Impeachment means we failed,” he said.

Tom Courtney recalled the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton, the husband of Trump’s 2016 opponent.

The impeachment investigation into Clinton began with the Whitewater scandal, but the articles of impeachment that were approved by the House were related to Clinton lying to Congress during the impeachment process.

“Clinton was impeached for lying to Congress,” Tom Courtney said. “Trump won’t even testify.”

Ultimately, Clinton was impeached by a margin of 228-206. In the end though, impeachment failed in the Senate. Tom Courtney predicts the Trump impeachment also will fail in the Senate. However, Tom Courtney said this is not a reason not to try.

“I think we need to find the truth,” Tom Courtney said.

Iowa Sen. Tom Greene (R-Burlington) said he, too, sees a comparison between the Clinton and Trump impeachments.

“Clinton lied, that was a crime. With Trump, there is no crime,” Greene said.

Greene expressed concern over how the impeachment happened, adding he sees the Senate trial and the House vote as a being predetermined outcomes.

“They have said they wanted to impeach Trump and put in a reason why later,” Greene said of the Democratic process to impeach Trump.

Greene said he has followed politics for 50 years, but said he is disappointed in the partisanship that has been displayed throughout the impeachment process, and the violence spurred by the partisanship is unacceptable. Greene said he was physically assaulted at a town hall meeting and, a few months later, the same person approached him at a grocery store and caused a scene.

Both articles of impeachment end in saying it would be dangerous to allow Trump to remain in office.

During the Senate’s trial, a handful of Democratic lawmakers will act as prosecutors, and Trump will have an opportunity to defend himself.

There has been no timeline set as to when the trial will take place.