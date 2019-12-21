INDIANOLA — Local students took part in Simpson’s Red & Gold Scholarship Day on Nov. 17, 2019. Only top students were invited to participate in the exclusive event, which provides high school seniors a chance to earn additional scholarship money.

Local students who attended the scholarship day included:Lara Kallem of Dallas CenterJaci Versluis of Grimes

Participants were chosen because of their outstanding academic credentials. The day consisted of interview and essay sessions for students and informational sessions for parents.

Future Red & Gold Scholarship Days are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 25 and Sunday, Feb. 9.