INDIANOLA — Simpson College celebrated the accomplishments of 90 students who completed their degree requirements at the conclusion of the fall 2019 semester on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Local graduates include:Wade Book of Adel graduated with a degree in Master of Arts in Criminal JusticeLauren Fox of Minburn graduated Cum Laude with a degree in BiochemistryNina Ivanovski of Waukee graduated with a degree in AccountingSusan Nelson of Waukee graduated with a degree in Sociology

This year marked the 11th time Simpson has celebrated commencement in December. The ceremony took place in historic Smith Chapel, which proudly displayed its holiday decorations.