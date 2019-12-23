Dariela Moreno opened Dar’s Beauty Bar, at 721 Story St., on Dec. 2, and she is excited to be able to do what she has wanted to do for as long as she can remember.

In fact, Moreno, who is now 33 and has been cutting hair for roughly 11 years, said that when she was a child, her mother worked in a hair salon where she cleaned.

The now mother of two explained that as a young child, her mother would bring her into work, where she constantly ask questions about each and every aspect of the job of a cosmetologist.

From the shampoo to the dryers, cuts, color, crimps, you name it—it all fascinated her.

“I was always asking about how I could become a stylist,” Moreno said. “I was always getting into my mom’s cosmetics.”

Needless to say, she chose to pursue a degree in cosmetology in 2008, where she took the first step to reach her career goal of becoming a professional hairstylist.

From there, Moreno worked in a couple of salons in the Des Moines area before hearing from a good friend of hers, Evelyn Howe.

Howe, who owns the building, used to run a hair salon there for many years called Details, which she has since retired from.

“She mentioned how she was looking for someone to rent out their building and would be excited to see a salon fill it again,” said Moreno. “It was like a dream come true.”

The young woman say she is fully aware of all the other salons in town but isn’t worried because she isn’t in business to compete with anyone. One of her main goals is to provide a high-quality salon experience with a family-focused environment, specializing in Latino haircuts for men or women.

Inside the salon, there’s a rustic atmosphere where all of the furniture was acquired either second-hand. From the false fireplace to the client mirrors propped up on salvaged thrift doors, she got either got it second hand, or she built it herself.

Another service that sets her apart from her competition is she offers full body waxing in the upstairs spa room, Moreno said.

Customers are also able to purchase hair products from the salon as well that aren’t common in the area, according to Moreno.

There’s no discrimination between genders in her salon, she’ll take care of both men and women, so make an appointment today.

Dariela says anyone who may have questions, or would like to set up an appointment is encouraged to call or text (515) 460-0245 or stop by during her open hours. The salon is open 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.