It was a chilly March afternoon the day Eddie Breuer went to see his friends on Acres Street for what would be the last time.

Two hours after Breuer left his friends’ apartment, he was lying face-down in the dirt in front of the door of an apartment in the building at 404 Acres Street. Officers with the Burlington Police Department were on the scene. First responders tried to save Breuer’s life, but it was too late. He died at Great River Medical Center.

Now the two men who killed him are behind bars. The Iowa Department of Corrections puts their release date in 2054.

Edward “Eddie” Breuer was a 58-year-old homeless man who, according to his brother, David, suffered from schizophrenia. He was well known for walking across town, chatting with people and asking for money for a can of Mountain Dew.

“It’s a terrible tragedy for this community,” said Jason Pohlmeyer of Keokuk.

Pohlmeyer met Breuer at least 26 years ago after Breuer began doing janitorial work for his father. Breuer had worked a number of odd jobs throughout his life, including at Jerry’s Main Lunch and, most recently, People’s Choice Barbershop.

“Everybody loved Eddie in their own certain ways,” said Cheryl Bowman of Burlington, who organized the vigil. Bowman had known Breuer for 54 years, first as neighbors, then as students at Horace Mann Middle School. “He’d do anything to help out somebody. He’d give the shoes off his feet.”

“I think every cop in our department knew Eddie by his first name,” said Lt. Adam Schaefer of the Burlington Police Department.

In the immediate aftermath of Breuer’s death, the community mourned his loss. A vigil was held at the corner of the crime scene, and T-shirts were made in his honor.

Within just a few hours of Breuer’s death, officers were collecting evidence. Blood littered the sidewalk of Elm Court and the upstairs apartment, a clear marker that an altercation had taken place. That blood would be DNA tested to be a positive match to Breuer.

The building, but not the crime, was caught on video. The cameras covered the outside of the apartment occupied by Breuer’s friends, who live in the downstairs unit. But cameras did not cover the door to the second apartment.

The video showed Breuer walking to his friends’ apartment and then out of view of the camera. Breuer later would come out of the apartment alone and then walk out of view of the camera. The two-hour video also showed a black male, who would spend much of his time at the apartment off screen, two white males, a red truck, and two more black males.

Each came and went from the surveillance video, moving in and out of the frame, over toward were the body of Breuer was found and back toward where the cameras covered. Toward the end of the video, all of the individuals would leave except for one of the white men.

It didn’t take long for Burlington police officers to narrow in on their suspects. Three of the men were identified as Majestic Malone, Markell Price and Stanley Baldwin, who has not yet gone to trial and has denied any involvement in the incident. Malone and Price were charged with first-degree murder, and Baldwin was charged with willful injury.

The two white men were identified as Owen Laird and Evan Laird, brothers who were moving into the upstairs apartment along with their mother, who was away that weekend. The inhabitants of the truck would be identified as Gracie Gebhardt and Brad Levinson, friends of Owen Laird.

The case came as the Des Moines County Attorney’s office was down to two attorneys and already in the midst of two other murder cases — those involving the deaths of Mallory Doak and Demarcus Chew. County Attorney Lisa Schaefer was juggling five murder defendants and, needing an extra set of hands, called in Assistant Attorney General Scott Brown, head of the Area Prosecutions Divison of the Iowa Attorney General’s office.

The joint trial for Malone and Price started in late July and lasted two weeks.

The case rested on the testimony of four witnesses, the Laird brothers, Gehardt and Levinson.

The four teens told a story of the Laird family’s move being interrupted by a call from a family friend saying someone had broken into the family’s new apartment. From there, Owen Laird, along with Brad Levinson and Gracie Gebhardt, traveled to the apartment on Acres Street.

Once there, Owen Laird found Breuer sitting on the ground with a man, allegedly Baldwin. Laird and the man interrogated Breuer. Both men hit Breuer repeatedly before Baldwin allegedly asked Laird to get a baseball bat. Laird brought Baldwin a pipe, which Baldwin allegedly used to break Breuer’s hand.

Breuer eventually broke free of the two men, and Owen Laird chased down Breuer, allegedly on the word of Baldwin. When Owen Laird caught up with Breuer, he punched Breuer in the jaw, knocking him to the ground. Laid then brought Breuer back to the building.

Evan Laird arrived at the scene later, and Baldwin allegedly told him to go pick up Markell Price. Price and Malone, who came in a separate car, arrived at about the same time.

All four witnesses testified that Price and Malone forced Breuer into the apartment. Owen Laird testified that the men forced Breuer into the upstairs apartment, up the stairs and into the hallway before beating Breuer to death, dragging or carrying him down the stairs and laying him over the side of the porch. Price then poured sprite onto Breuer’s head.

Levinson and Gebhardt were circling the block through the engagement.

While the state argued the four together told a compelling story of what happened to Breuer in his last moments alive, the defense focused their case on the videotape.

Defense attorneys Heidi Van Winkle and Curt Dial argued that all four were lying. They said Gehbardt and Levinson went to the same school as Owen and Evan Laird. Van Winkle accused Gebhardt and Levinson of changing their stories to protect Laird.

“You cannot intimidate a video tape,” Van Winkle said.

The video showed the men were in the area of building where Breuer was detained for only three minutes.

Van Winkle, argued there was not time for the men to pick up Breuer, lead him into the building, force him up the stairs over a record player, and into an upstairs apartment before being beaten to death, dragged or carried back over the record player and down the stairs, laid face down in the dirt and had Sprite poured on his head before the men left the scene.

Evan Laird testified he saw the men go up stairs with Breuer and brought him back down staris. Surveillance video indicated Laird spent only 90 seconds in the area of the house where he could have seen the men go upstairs and come downstairs.

Brown argued three minutes was more than enough time to accomplish the crime.

In the end, the jury delivered guilty verdicts on two charges, second-degree murder and third-degree kidnapping.

No motive was given for the crime. Owen Laird testified that Baldwin told him Breuer broke into the Laird’s house, but the prosecution disputed this.

Baldwin’s trial is set for Feb. 25. He was appointed a public defender but has opted to instead represent himself.