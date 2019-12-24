WAPELLO — Although Louisa County supervisors appeared to agree with the premise that the Louisa County Compensation Board recently used to justify a Fiscal Year 2021 5 percent across-the-board salary increase for county elected officials, during Monday’s board of supervisors meeting, the members threw cold water on the actual decision.

Compensation board spokesperson Jay Schweitzer explained during Monday’s meeting the board had been concerned some county officials were falling behind if their salaries were compared to comparable counties.

Schweitzer said county auditor Sandi Elliott, who he represents on the compensation board; as well as recorder Tammy Hayes and treasurer Vicki Frank were three officials who all fell substantially below the salaries paid for similar positions in Cherokee and Guthrie counties.

“Money has been tight and will always be tight in Louisa County, but I think we’re too low,” Schweitzer said about the current $54,035 salary all three of those office holders receive.

By comparison, Schweitzer said the Cherokee County officials earned $62,750, while the Guthrie County positions were between $54,703 and $55,320.

In reviewing the salaries for other county officials, such as supervisor, attorney and sheriff, Schweitzer said the differences were not as sharp.

Although the supervisors acknowledged the three positions were probably less than comparably-sized counties, all three indicated the compensation board’s across-the-board recommendation was too steep an increase to make in one year.

Supervisor chair Brad Quigley suggested an alternative.

“The comp board should come back with a plan to do increments,” he said.

That’s because the supervisors are not allowed to increase the recommendation of the compensation board, but can decrease it, provided any cut is the same for each elected official.

That means if the supervisors decide to cut 2 percent from the 5 percent recommendation, they would match the 3 percent county unions recently presented in their initial bargaining proposals.

However, that would mean the three positions Schweitzer said the compensation board was trying to target for higher increases would not see any real growth in comparison to the other elected officials’ salaries.

“You really tied our hands,” Quigley told Schweitzer, suggesting the compensation board needed to come back next year with an increment plan and a recommendation that would help the three positions with the smaller salaries improve.

Schweitzer agreed the compensation board would try and accomplish that next year, but said the supervisors still should consider the need to do something more.

“I think the three officers need more,” he said.

The supervisors did not identify when they would make a final decision, but budgets will be reviewed in a few weeks and generally they try to have the salary figure set to aid department heads in finalizing their requests.

In another salary question, the board also reviewed staff compensation information provided by the local libraries. Because of some confusion over the information, the supervisors agreed to continue the discussion.

The four libraries are seeking increased county funding to help cover some of that cost, although financial support is also provided by local communities.

In final action, the board:

• Agreed to a request filed by Randy Schlutz to replace a stop sign with a yield sign at the intersection of 145th St. and I Av.;

• Appointed the Columbus Gazette, Wapello Republican and Morning Sun News Herald as officials county newspapers;

• Tentatively adopted an employee handbook for the Louisa County Solid Waste Commission;

• Reviewed an $18,000 proposal from the Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission to update the county’s comprehensive plan;

• Appointed Randy Hoeg to the county’s board of adjustment;

• Approved the county’s integrated roadside management plan.