All his life, Matt Lilly has had an interest in mechanics. Thanks to Van Wall Equipment in Nevada, Lilly will be getting a degree to further that interest with a much lower price tag.

The John Deere dealer will pay for Lilly’s tuition at Northeast Iowa Community College for their John Deere TECH program beginning in the fall of 2020, and if he graduates with a 2.5 grade point average, he will also have a job waiting for him as an ag technician.

Van Wall offers the program for one student from each of its 19 locations each year, according to Van Wall Recruiting Specialist and Training Coordinator Tyler Mosier.

“We sent 13 students this August and we already have nine or 10 students signed up for the fall of 2020,” he said.

When Mosier started as a recruiting specialist for Van Wall, he made an effort to increase awareness of the program among high school students as well as celebrating the students that receive a sponsorship.

“There was a huge press release when I (was in high school and) signed with Drake to play football,” Mosier said, “and I thought why don’t we do this for these students in the sponsorship program.”

In addition to their classwork, students will complete paid on-the-job training with Van Wall to help pay for their housing or buy more tools, which are not paid for through the scholarship.

Students will go to school for five or six months, Mosier said, then return to the Van Wall location that sponsored them for three months of on-the-job training.

According to Lilly, he has already started working part-time for Van Wall in Nevada at the encouragement of the company to make sure he wants to continue down this career path, but he said he has always known this is what he wanted to go into.

Lilly said his passion for fixing things and an appreciation for agriculture are some things that drove him toward his career path.

“(Working on John Deere equipment) is kind of behind the scenes as to how people get their food,” he said.

According to Mosier, the program allows Van Wall and John Deere to develop their own technicians with the set of skills they need to provide for their customers.

“It’s going to set us up for the years coming when technicians are even harder to find than they are today,” he said.

One stipulation of the program is that students work for Van Wall for three years after they graduate, Lilly said, but that hasn’t worried him. He said he’s excited for the learning opportunities that school will bring him, as well as a career as an ag technician.

“I’m mostly excited about learning, honestly, learning how to do all this stuff,” Lilly said. “There’s a lot to earn from it too, it can be a career where if you’re willing to work hard you can do pretty well.”