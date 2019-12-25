The Waukee Family YMCA recently celebrated a ribbon cutting event for its newly named Early Learning Center. The program originally began back in September 2002 at the Waukee Christian Church. However, it would later move part of its programs to the Immanuel Lutheran Church in 2007 before moving all the programs to the church in 2009.

Today, the YMCA preschool has also grown to include both a new full day program and new Early Learning Center Director, Alicia King. King comes to the Early Learning Center after working with the YMCA for over 5 years, and was previously the before and after school coordinator for the Waukee Elementary School. As the new director, King not only hopes to continue to help provide more opportunities for preschool programming but also help other YMCA’s that wish grow their early learning components as well.

“The best thing I’ve liked about the director position is seeing the new program grow and building the relationships with the parents and the kids. I’d say that’s the best part of the job and that’s definitely what keeps me coming back every day,” King said.

The full day program officially began its classes back on Sept. 3, 2019 and will run through August 2020. As part of the new program, King says that the preschool incorporates various themed activities to help students learn important skills. One of these activities includes helping make their own lunches each Wednesday. Students work together to help chop vegetables, open cans, pour ingredients, and more to help teach them healthy eating habits and recipes to try at home.

“I would say with the kids one of our favorite recipes we made is a pasta salad. That was the first time we experienced the cutting of all the vegetables. They tried different vegetables like cherry tomatoes and we tried feta cheese. So, I would say that’s the most fun one we’ve done,” King said.

The Early Learning Center also offers an Early Learning Readiness Program, a program designed to provide parents the tools needed to help prepare their child for preschool.

“We noticed that it’s kind of a need in the community,” King said. “It’s a parent child program where parents come in to work with the teacher who has curriculum in place. It gives the parent and child tools to work together so they can work with their child and get them ready for preschool.”

The Early Learning Center Ribbon Cutting event took place on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at the Waukee Immanuel Lutheran Church. Following the ceremony, attendees were able to meet with current teachers, enjoy ice cream, tour the facility and learn about what all the current programs have to offer.

“I think the best part about the Waukee community is that there is something new every day, and over time there are more relationships to build,” King said. “I love meeting new people and getting to know new businesses. Even though there is a lot out there, we can still work with each other.”