Authorities say three men robbed a Nevada bank at gunpoint Friday morning, taking an undetermined amount of money before fleeing.

According to the Story County Sheriff’s Office, the three men entered the Great Western Bank, at 404 West Lincoln Way, just after 10 a.m.

Video surveillance from the bank captured a photo of the suspect’s vehicle.

The photo and information about the robbery was posted on the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

Shortly after 1 p.m. the vehicle was found, the Sheriff’s Office announced.

According to a news release from the Nevada Department of Public Safety, one suspect pointed what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun at the teller. The suspects were last seen heading westbound on Lincoln Highway.

Ric Martinez, director of the Nevada Department of Public Safety, said investigators were following up on leads in the case Friday afternoon and that he was optimistic arrests would be made.

No one was injured.

The investigation is continuing and the FBI was notified, officials said in the release.