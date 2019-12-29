Two weeks ago, now officer-in-training, Adam Kriener aside his parents, Police Chief Wiebold and Mayor Slight, took his oath and was sworn in as a law enforcement officer for the Boone Police Department.

In less than three months, Kriener will be heading off to the academy for roughly eight weeks to prepare himself to be Boone’s newest police officer.

In the meantime, Kriener said he is being familiarized with the ins-and-outs of the city and computer systems the police station uses to perform their duties, such as data entry, filing paperwork and bookings.

Another one of his primary responsibilities leading up to the academy is getting to know the people in the town which he’ll be serving, but now it’s time to let the people of said town get to know Adam.

Kreiner is originally from Fort Atkinson, where he raised and graduated high school before moving to Ames to study Criminal Justice and Exercise Science at Iowa State University.

After he graduated in 2016, Kriener found himself testing the waters in a couple of variations of security guard type jobs to see what he liked. He worked for Securitas and G4s, before landing a position at the Dallas County Jail in Adel, Iowa.

Ever since he was a teenager, he’s known that he wanted to protect and serve the community where he lives.

Kreiner said he’s not concerned about the future because he’s focused on the present and what he needs to do to be successful.

“I’m learning so much, that at this point in time, I don’t want to get too far ahead and think about what’s next,” Kriener said. “I need to focus on right now.”

In his free time, Kreiner likes to stay active by kayaking, biking, exercising and is always looking for his next woodworking project.

Haney find her new home at the Boone Chamber of Commerce

After the departure of the previous Program and Events Manager, the Boone Chamber of Commerce’s search to fill the position is over as they welcome recent college graduate Alli Haney.

Haney, who graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Event Management will be using the skills she acquired while in school to lead Pufferbilly Days, one of Iowa’s largest festivities.

“I know it’s going to be a challenge,” she said. “But, after meeting the committees, I know I’m working with some great people to help me get adjusted.”

Since starting at the Chamber, she’s been introducing herself to as many people as she can in the community, learning about the local businesses and organizations that she’ll be working with.

Most of what she is doing it situating herself and meeting the Boone community.

During her college career, Haney worked as the Special Events Coordinator Intern with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in Des Moines.

Haney decided to pursue a degree in event management because “every day is something new, exciting and I get to be creative with it.”