Bill Peard has seen a lot of changes to Waukee in the 14 years he served as its mayor.

“It’s a cool city. It’s unique because we’ve got to build this city over a period of time and build it into exactly what, I think, a successful city should look like,” he said of Waukee.

When Peard first started on the city council in 1998, he said the city’s population was a little over 5,000. Fast forward to 2019, and that number has grown to over 23,000.

“The one thing that I always tell people is that Waukee’s growth and our ability to grow the way that we have, has been largely related to the school district, because the school district has been so successful in planning their growth and their development,” Peard said.

That has brought in more developers to build more houses, more commercial buildings and various other businesses.

“I’m just proud and pleased of the developers that have chosen to come here because they’ve all played a role in one way or another,” Peard said.

He added that another piece to the growth of Waukee has been the council being financially conservative and managing the city’s money well.

Peard has enjoyed being a part of the city’s growth, both from his eight years on the city council and then the last 14 as its mayor.

“I love working with people, so I enjoyed working with the public and working for the public,” he said of some of his favorite aspects of the role.

He has also enjoyed meeting various community leaders, business owners, local citizens and other leaders from across the metro.

Peard was honored for his 22 years of service to the City of Waukee during an event on Thursday, Dec. 19. Former congressmen David Young and Tom Latham were among those who spoke during the Toast to Mayor Peard event. Peard also posed for a photo with mayors from across the metro.

“That afforded me to be in a position to make friends across the metro and to build relationships across the metro,” Peard said of serving as Waukee’s mayor. “ I think (that) is important to our city because a stronger city and a stronger metro makes everything better.”

The people and the relationships through Peard’s relationship as mayor are two of the things he will miss after his term expires at midnight on Dec. 31.

He decided not to run for another term after having a long conversation with his wife over the summer.

“My kids were three and five when I started in Waukee’s government. They’re now 25 and 27. I think it was time. A new set of eyes and a fresh perspective on Waukee,” Peard said of his decision to not run for another term.

He is looking forward to spending more time with family, though he said he’ll still be out and about in Waukee.

“But it was a good run and a good ride and I don’t regret a day of it,” Peard said.

Courtney Clarke will be taking over as Waukee’s mayor in January.

“I said ‘you’ve been given a big gift because this city is on a great trajectory. And you will have a lot of fun managing it to be even better.’” Peard said of Clarke.

He has enjoyed watching the city blossom over the past 22 years of serving in city government and he knows the city will continue to grow. He will continue to see that growth as he has no plans to leave Waukee, though now it will be in a different role as a citizen.

“I just want to make sure that the people of Waukee understand how humble I am and how appreciative that they chose me to be their mayor for the past 14 years,” Peard said.

“I just want to thank the people for choosing me and supporting me and it’s been my complete honor,” he added. “From the bottom of my heart I want to thank them.”