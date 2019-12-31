The Morton-James Public Library, 923 1st Corso, has a variety of events planned during the month of January.

Children's events will include a penguin-themed story time at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8; a heat-press demonstration program from 10 a.m. to noon or 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 (email a photo to mortonjameslibrary@gmail.com by Jan. 17 that will be heat-pressed onto a bag); and a snowflake-themed story time at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.

January Innovation Studios (MakerSpace) training sessions will be as follows:



Heat press: Tuesdays, Jan. 7 and Jan. 21, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.



Laser cutter: Wednesdays, Jan. 8, 15, 22, and 29, from 3 to 5 p.m.



Vinyl cutter: Tuesdays, Jan. 14 and 28, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.



Embroidery machine: Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon; Saturday, Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon; and Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. to noon.



Call the library at 420-873-5609 to sign up for a training session. Additional sessions may be added. Check the library's Facebook page for updates.





