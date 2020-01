WAPELLO — Louisa County Conservation will host Nature Tots Owl Exploration from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Jan. 16 at the Port Louisa National Wildlife Refuge, 10728 County Road X-61 in Wapello.

The event is a parent-tot program for children age 2 years to those not yet in kindergarten. Participants will learn about Iowa owls, play games and listen to stories.

Cost is $5 per child and includes a snack. Register online at louisacountyconservation.org or call (319) 523-8381.