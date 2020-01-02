Start off 2020 in a big way: saving the lives of community members!

One blood donation will save the lives of three local hospital patients. In one hour you can do more for your community than most people will do in a lifetime. The best part? You can give multiple times a year!

Make a resolution to be a lifesaving blood donor in 2020.

Schedule an appointment to donate at an upcoming blood drive:Dexter Community Blood Drive, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 from 3 - 6:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 309 Marshall.Katie Forret and Waukee Hy-Vee Scholarship Blood Drive, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 from 1:30 - 6 p.m. at Waukee Hy-Vee, 1005 East Hickman Road.Waukee Community Blood Drive, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 from 2:30 - 6:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 900 Warrior Lane.

Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.