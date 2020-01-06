The Healthiest State Initiative has announced the finalists for the 2020 Healthiest State Annual Awards. Individuals, communities, K-12 schools, early care providers, out-of-school programs and workplaces will be recognized for their efforts to improve the physical, social and emotional well-being of Iowans in their respective sectors at an awards ceremony on Feb. 6 in West Des Moines.

The Healthiest State Annual Awards include various categories, Healthy Hometown, Individual, Workplace (Small, Medium, Large), K-12 School, Early Care Provider and Out-of-School Program.

Local finalists include:Healthy HometownSM Powered by Wellmark Community Award - Dallas CenterIndividual - Bob King (Dallas Center)

“We are honoring finalists in more categories than ever before which is a testament to the tremendous work happening across the state to improve the health and wellness of Iowans of all ages,” said Jami Haberl, Healthiest State Initiative executive director.

Each finalist will be recognized and winners from each category will be announced at the Healthiest State Annual Awards ceremony on Feb. 6 at the Ron Pearson Center in West Des Moines. Each winner will be granted a monetary gift to continue their work focused on improving the health and well-being of their employees, students or citizens.

The Healthiest State Annual Awards are sponsored by Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Hy-Vee, Inc., and Nemours.

Healthiest State Annual Awards tickets on sale now

The Healthiest State Annual Awards are open to the public and tickets are on sale now at IowaHealthiestState.com/Awards. Tickets are $25 for individuals or $190 for a table of eight. The event, hosted at the Ron Pearson Center in West Des Moines, will open at 4:15 p.m. for hors d’oeuvres and networking with the awards ceremony beginning at 5 p.m.