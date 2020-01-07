Both economic development and residential construction continue to thrive in Waukee. The City of Waukee’s Development Services Department issued a record 1,282 building permits in 2019.

The valuation of the building permits issued by the City in 2019 totals $209.8 million, topping Waukee’s previous record-setting 2016 ($209.1 million). Of the 1,282 permits issued, 190 were for single-family housing, 443 were for townhomes, one was for a multi-family development and 23 were for commercial developments. The remaining permits fall into the “Other” category, including projects such as additions, alterations, decks, etc.

On trend with setting records, the City saw its highest commercial growth in history in 2019. The commercial permit valuations totaled $64.9 million, which is a significant increase from last year’s then record of $39.9 million.

“The immense commercial growth we are experiencing is a reflection of Waukee’s growing residential population,” said Community & Economic Development Director Dan Dutcher. “The community is growing by about six new residents per day right now. Services such as grocery and retail stores, medical and dental offices, auto-related shops and more are showing up in Waukee to deliver needed services for new and existing citizens.”

Some 2019 commercial projects of note include: Fleet Farm

Aldi; Sleep Inn; Lush Dental and Miller, Fidler & Hinke in the Kettleview Development; Waukee Vista Commercial Park; Firestone Complete Auto Care; Graham Collision Center; Willis Pre-Owned; ABC Supply; Tommy’s Car Wash; and Des Moines Children’s Dentistry.

“These additions to the tax base benefit the growing Waukee community in a number of ways,” said Waukee Mayor Courtney Clarke. “Revenues from commercial property taxes allow us to build new, and maintain existing, infrastructure without increasing the City’s property tax levy. We are thrilled with these economic successes. Additionally, City leaders continue to focus on preserving strong community bonds and quality of life.”

In July 2019, the U.S. Census estimated Waukee’s population number to be 22,810. City officials project that the population results from the upcoming 2020 Census could surpass 25,000.