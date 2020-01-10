The City of Adel’s Snow Emergency Parking Ban will be in effect from Friday, January 10 at 4 p.m. through Sunday, January 12 at 12 p.m.

During the Snow Emergency, no person shall park, abandon, or leave unattended any vehicle on any public street, alley, or City-owned off-street parking area.

The parking ban enables our Public Works Department to conduct its snow removal activities safely and quickly.

Please review Ordinance No. 339 - Snow Ordinance Amendment for details.

Depending on the weather, this ban may be modified.