It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

December 30, 2019

A 30 year old male Waukee resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for judgment debtor exam.

A 23 year old Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of driving while license denied.

A Des Moines driver was traveling south in the 14000 block of Zook Spur Rd., when he began to slide on the ice and slid south off the roadway striking the ditch and fence line. Driver complained of neck and back pain and would seek medical treatment on his own. Damage to the vehicle 3estimated at $4,500 and $50 to the fence.

A Madrid driver was traveling in the 14000 block of Zook Spur rd., when her vehicle struck ice and slid south into the ditch striking a utility pole. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $7,000 and $500 to the utility pole.

December 31, 2019

A 35 year old male Dawson resident was cited and released for animal neglect.

A 32 year old female Dawson resident was cited and released for animal neglect.

January 1, 2019

A 33 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of driving while license suspended.

A Van Meter driver was traveling south on Silverado Lane near the Napa Valley drive intersection when he swerved to miss hitting a deer and lost control going through the T-intersection and through the guard rail barrier. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $750 and $750 to the guard rail.

January 2, 2019

A 38 year old male West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for purchase/possess depiction of minor in sex act.

A 21 year old male Perry driver was arrested on a warrant for OWI.

A 36 year old Urbandale resident was arrested on warrants for theft and unauthorized use of a credit card.

A 54 year old male Granger resident was arrested on a warrant for violation of parole.

A 54 year old Sheldahl resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of possession of marijuana.

January 3, 2020

A 27 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of theft.

A 37 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested in the 33000 block of Highway 169 for possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, fraudulent use of registration and failure to provide proof of financial liability.

A 23 year old Adel resident was arrested in the 33000 block of N Ave., for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

A Des Moines driver was traveling in the 26000 block of Highway 141 when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the median. The driver and the other occupants of the vehicle were checked out and transported to Mercy Downtown by Dallas County EMS. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $15,000.

January 4, 2020

A 38 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for eluding and criminal mischief.

January 5, 2020

An 18 year old female Van Meter resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to maintain control.

January 6, 2020

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported near the Highway 141 and Quinlan Ave. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $10,000.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 33000 block of Old Highway 6. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $3,000.