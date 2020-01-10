DES MOINES – Due to the winter storm warning, the Sanders campaign today canceled Friday's events in Nevada and Perry.

"Our supporters mean the world to us, so we want everyone to be safe during this upcoming storm," said Misty Rebik. "We're looking forward to tomorrow's events with our guest Rep. Rashida Tlaib."

The events were canceled as winter storm warnings and advisories were issued for Polk, Story and Warren counties, and area schools, including Perry, were let out early. Moderate to heavy snow and ice is expected, with accumulations of 5 to 8 inches and winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

Saturday's events are still on as planned.