Des Moines County Conservation is hosting three programs leading up to the Jan. 25 Bald Eagle Watch.

All programs are presented by Starr’s Cave Nature Center staff and special guest Lori Carnes. No registration is required.

All About Eagles, 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Port of Burlington Welcome Center. Following a program and question and answer session, participants will have the chance to caravan to Lock and Dam 18 for eagle viewing. Binoculars will be available for loan.Eagle Nests with Carnes, 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 18 at Starr’s Cave Nature Center, with a short hike, exploration of eagles nests and building of a life-sized nest. All ages are welcome.Eagle Life Cycle, 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 20 at Starr’s Cave Nature Center, answering questions such as the size of bald eagle eggs, how long it takes for an eagle to grow after hatching, and eagle wingspan size. Participants can then caravan to Lock and Dam 18 for eagle viewing.

Carnes is an eagle enthusiast and retired teacher who used bald eagles in her curriculum for nine years. She currently is working for the Raptor Research Project education committee and visiting classrooms to assist with adding eagles into their studies.

The Bald Eagle Watch will be 10 a.m. Jan. 25 at the Port of Burlington Welcome Center with a program followed by a caravan to an eagle count. All the eagle programs are free.

For more information, call Starr’s Cave Nature Center at (319) 753-5808.