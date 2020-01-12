By taking different pieces from each chapter of her life, Jenni Patience has found a career and a fulfilling purpose.

Patience has established what she believes is a well-rounded piano studio to best serve her students.

Patience spent time reflecting on where she is in life and her future goals. Now she has some good tips to help others working through “what’s my purpose” type questions.

Piano lessons started for Patience when she was eight and in the third grade. She advanced through three different piano teachers in the Perry area and continued studying at Concordia University, in Nebraska. Each teacher highlighted different strengths, which helped Patience become the pianist she is today.

In 2010, Patience graduated from Concordia University with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education.

Patience spent years of her career trying out different jobs to find out what makes her the happiest.

“Trying different jobs helped me learn a lot about myself and which parts of a job fit me and which didn’t. I’m thankful for the training I received and every job experience because they all prepared me in some way to be a better piano teacher,” Patience said.

In high school and college, Patience worked at PACES, a before and after school program for children, in Perry. After graduating from college, Patience became a third-grade teacher in Kennewick, Washington. She taught elementary school for three years.

Her love for the Midwest remained and she decided to move back to Perry. She found a job at Faith Lutheran Church and Preschool where she was able to use her musical talent as the Director of Worship and Discipleship. She planned out the music for the services among other duties.

Throughout Patience’s adult life, she applies information from the book, “The Purpose Driven Life,” by Rick Warren.

Patience said, “Reflecting on your past jobs and volunteer experiences as well as your interests, abilities, and personality is one thing that I have found helpful to do. Ask people who know you what they think your strengths are.”

“I have found purpose in each of my jobs, even though I felt like they weren’t what I wanted to do long term. Teaching piano lessons, though, does feel like a great fit and something I could do for a long time,” Patience said.

Patience opened up her piano studio in August, 2018 in Dallas Center.

“I like using method books that have a well-rounded approach and a variety of musical styles. I also supplement with other songs, activities and review games to meet students’ interests and reinforce the concepts and skills,” Patience said.

Patience continued, “We cover proper technique, theory, ear-training, sight-reading, improvising, composing, and music history. I also give them opportunities to perform for others.”

This local piano studio filled up fast from word-of-mouth. There is a waiting list for after school slots, but there is still room for children, elementary school through high school ages, during the afternoon. She welcomes homeschool families for these times.

By finding a long-term purpose, Jenni is now able to boost children’s self-esteem and confidence. Patience provides a space for self-expression and one-on-one attention.

Patience encourages everyone to find purpose in every stage of life.

“It didn’t feel easy to get to this point, but I definitely wouldn’t change that if I could because of all the amazing people I met and learned from along the way. Those challenges have helped me to grow in a lot of ways,” Patience said.

If you would like to find out more information about her studio, email Jenni Patience at, jpatiencepiano@gmail.com or look at her Facebook page, facebook.com/jpatiencepiano.