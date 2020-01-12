Officials with the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa announced a goal Tuesday of giving $1 million to charity annually by 2025 after receiving criticism of RAGBRAI's charitable giving practices in past years.

They said the ride will also step up support for host towns, increasing funding and donations by at least $240,000.

Marketing Director Anne Lawrie said RAGBRAI previously used "inaccurate documentation" in its participant guide. Its contributions to nonprofits amounted to $40,000 last year.

Lawrie said RAGBRAI officials, with new Ride Director Dieter Drake, will provide more details about the charitable giving plan during their route announcement party on Jan. 25 at the Community Choice Credit Ballroom in the Iowa Event Center in Des Moines.

"We want to be able to deliver," she said. "Right now, as we assess where RAGBRAI’s at and where it’s moving, we want to be confident, again, based on past documentation, that we are delivering on that plan. We feel confident we can do that and set the pieces in motion to deliver in five years."

RAGBRAI also announced Tuesday the funding increase for towns that participate in the ride. Each of the eight overnight towns, which previously received $8,500, will get $15,000 this year. The ride also will provide at least $15,000 to charities selected by each overnight town.

Meeting towns, the locations midway through the daily routes where support vehicles meet team members, will get $10,000 apiece this year. Those towns had not received any money in prior years.

For overnight towns, RAGBRAI will cover the cost of the stages for entertainment, as well as help the communities land sponsors.

To improve transparency for the event, RAGBRAI said it will form a committee with city, county and state officials who will help ensure the ride's charitable giving. The ride will also release an annual economic impact study, using metrics determined by the Iowa Destination Marketing Alliance.

The IDMA, which consists of tourism officials for 38 communities around the state, voted on Tuesday to endorse RAGBRAI and approve a partnership with the ride. Iowa City/Coralville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau President Josh Schamberger said the changes will ease concerns from city officials who worried the cost of hosting the ride was too expensive.

"You’re going to see a lot more towns raise their hands in hopes of being selected for RAGBRAI," he said. "From a financial and partnership standpoint, I think it’s far more equitable. And it’s set up for some really impactful success."

Schamberger and some economic development officials around the state have told the Des Moines Register they wondered for years whether the costs of hosting RAGBRAI riders was too high. Between tables, chairs, fences, a stage and overtime for police officers, Schamberger said, Iowa City spent about $135,000 as an overnight town in 2018.

Lawrie met with state tourism officials this fall, amid a changing of the guard. Previous Ride Director T.J. Juskiewicz departed in October to start his own statewide ride. Some tourism and economic development officials began to publicly question how RAGBRAI spent its earnings.

Schamberger said a survey of the IDMA showed the cost for hosting RAGBRAI ranged from $75,000 to $150,000 per overnight town. Larger cities generally spent more money.

Jana Mentzer, a board member of the North Iowa Touring Club that hosted the Dec. 1 forum with Drake and Juskiewicz, said she was pleased by Tuesday's announcement. She previously told the Register that RAGBRAI needed to prove it would invest more in overnight towns.

The website for Juskiewicz's event, Iowa's Ride, says his group will give "all net proceeds after expenses to Iowa charities." It has not specified what those expenses, such as salaries, will be.

The 48th annual RAGBRAI will run July 19-25.

Tyler Jett covers jobs and the economy for the Register. Contact him at 515-284-8215 and tjett@registermedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @LetsJett.