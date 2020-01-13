Adel Middle School seventh-graders submitted 75 posters, among the more than 700,000 entries submitted worldwide in the 32nd annual Lions International Peace Poster Contest. The Adel Lions Club sponsored the local contest to emphasize the importance of world peace to Adel’s young people.

The Adel Lions selected three posters for their originality, artistic merit and portrayal of the contest theme, “Journey of Peace.” The Lions were impressed by the expression and creativity of the Adel seventh grade students. It is obvious that these young people have strong ideas what world peace means to them. The Lions are proud that we were able to provide them with the opportunity to share their visions.

Locally, Addison Herrick (1st), Olivia Gehring (2nd) and Jada Grove (3rd), were honored for their participation by the Adel Lions Club on Jan. 10 during a seventh grade assembly. The Adel Lions would like to thank the Adel Middle School seventh grade students and art teacher Mrs. Carisa Silverio for their outstanding support of the peace poster program.