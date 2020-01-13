The Iowa General Federation of Women’s Clubs, GFWC/Iowa, is the proud sponsor of a scholarship program unique to the state of Iowa. Each year, thousands of dollars are awarded to graduating high school seniors who will attend post secondary education.

Scholarships are awarded based on community volunteerism; achievements; and, in some cases, financial need or field of study. Unless specified, both males and females are eligible.

Scholarships range from $500 to $1,000. Scholarships will be given primarily to college undergraduates, but are also available for graduate students and for adults returning to school.

There are designated scholarships to be awarded to those planning to study music and law or for students studying at junior colleges or technical schools. An unrestricted undergraduate scholarship is also available.

Packets should be requested as soon as possible because a letter or page about the applicant will need to be enclosed with the completed application packet. Scholarship packets are available at the ADM High School Guidance Counselor’s Office. These scholarships are sponsored by the GFWC/Iowa Adel Women’s Club. All applications need to be postmarked on or before Feb. 1, 2020.