WEST BURLINGTON — A man is believed to be dead following an hours-long standoff involving an armed man who allegedly fired at law enforcement officers from inside a home in the 400 block of East Pennington Street that came to an end after a fire engulfed the home.

West Burlington Police Chief Jesse Logan, who had been on the scene outside 414 E. Pennington St. since about 4 a.m. Monday, said as of about 7 p.m. Monday the man's body had not yet been recovered from the debris of the home, but it is believed he died in the blaze.

Police are working with Public Works to get a back hoe to clear enough debris to recover evidence.

The incident began to unfold at about 2:40 a.m. Monday when members of the West Burlington Police Department were called to the address on a welfare check.

"We learned he had (physically) assaulted a female earlier on Friday and was threatening to assault her again," Logan told The Hawk Eye, explaining the suspect also is wanted on a Des Moines County warrant for third-degree burglary.

Upon their arrival, the man brandished a shotgun while inside. The responding officers subsequently backed away to secure a parameter and called for backup. While waiting for more officers to arrive, police heard a firearm discharge several times inside the home.

Officers with the Burlington Police Department, Des Moines County Sheriff's office and Iowa State Patrol arrived on the scene to assist.

Law enforcement blocked several streets of traffic to secure a perimeter and requested the public to stay away from the scene, which is just five blocks from West Burlington schools. Despite the close proximity, the school district was not placed on lockdown, though doors are locked throughout the day and visitors must be buzzed in by school employees. The district is keeping in contact with law enforcement to ensure the safety of students. Students were not allowed to walk home Monday afternoon due to the situation. Instead, the school asked that parents and guardians who needed to pick up their children do so.

Five law enforcement vehicles were in the middle of the block of Ruthella Drive, which was barricaded, between East Huston and East Pennington. An armored sheriff's vehicle was in front of the house at 414 E. Pennington St. near the five vehicles.

Barricades were on East Pennington Street from West Burlington Avenue to Ballard Street. Access to Neva Place and part of Ballard Street were also blocked.

A sheriff's deputy was at the corner of West Burlington Avenue and East Pennington Street ensuring traffic continued to flow.

Neighbor John Carter at 410 E. Hutson St. said he noticed the police when he awoke at 5 a.m. and later saw “SWAT vehicles” arrive at the scene.

"It is unusual to see riot gear and long guns in this neighborhood," Carter said.

Des Moines County Sheriff Mike Johnstone said earlier in the day law enforcement officers were being patient and careful with the suspect as at least one firearm was involved.

"We're giving him time to come out on his own," Johnstone said Monday afternoon.

The Des Moines County Tactical Unit was called to the scene to attempt negotiations, but those negotiations were unsuccessful.

"We’ve had negotiations going on since 8:35 this morning speaking with him," Logan said. "We just weren’t getting anywhere."

It was at about 2 p.m. that the suspect reportedly fired at law enforcement officers from a window. Birdshot shells were recovered from the scene. Logan said it has not yet been determined if other kinds of ammunition were fired. Officers did not fire back.

It was also at about 2 p.m. that a fire, believed by law enforcement to have been started by the suspect, began to smolder, apparently in the kitchen.

West Burlington, Burlington and Danville fire departments, as well as the Iowa state fire marshal, arrived on the scene, and the New London Fire Department operated from West Burlington's fire station. The Mediapolis Fire Department was put on standby.

While numerous firefighters are on the scene, Logan said they are not permitted to be near enough to the structure to battle the blaze due to concern for their safety as the suspect allegedly opened fire on officers earlier.

"We're all a block away from the residence," Logan said. "It’s officer safety and public safety. We knew we had him contained at that residence. That’s what our main goal is."

With rescue efforts by the wayside due to concerns for the public and firefighters, the fight turned defensive, focusing on stopping the blaze from spreading to other structures.

It wasn't until the home was fully engulfed in flames at about 4:30 p.m. that officers felt the suspect was not hiding in wait with the shotgun, and firefighters were permitted to close in to extinguish the fire. They continued to work to put out hot spots into the evening.

Logan said the suspect, with whom the department is familiar through past encounters, was not seen leaving the home, and it is believed he did not escape.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations and Iowa State Fire Marshal's office are conducting independent investigations. The area around the scene is expected to remain closed off throughout today, though side streets have been reopened.

Police have not yet released the name of the man, but, according to county records, the home at 414 E. Pennington St. is owned by Michael Kartel.

Kartel reportedly made at least two calls to The Des Moines Register Monday morning saying he had a shotgun and would turn himself in to federal authorities.

Kartel posted to his Facebook page, apparently claiming diplomatic immunity, shortly after law enforcement officers arrived on the scene: "just as I figured everything went stupid as soon as stupid gets involved and I got police out there want to haul me away again somebody better wake up contact my family Grandpa Bulgarian immigrant he was hitting here I didn't know family history I demand immunity to I know who I am Bulgarian at diplomatic immunity stupid one at the homie out come outside and call me right now keep them off my property if you're everybody's going to be stupid or show me my list of f---ing casualties the matches are f---ing torture I've already been through stay off Julie get my family now."

Kartel has had numerous run-ins with law enforcement over the years, but those encounters have become more frequent over the past several months. He was charged last month with three counts of third-degree harassment as well as one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He has yet to stand trial for those charges.

Kartel pleaded guilty this past October to a June 10 charge of possession of marijuana and guilty in September to June 2 charge of disorderly conduct. He also pleaded guilty to a carrying weapons charge originated from a September 2011 incident. Another charge of going armed with intent in July 2012 was dismissed by the court.

The West Burlington resident additionally has been in a decade-long argument with the city of West Burlington over what Kartel has claimed is evidence of a leaky storm sewer damaging his property.

Hawk Eye reporter Laigha Anderson contributed to the story.