Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (NE-1) has announced that his office will be hosting the 2020 Nebraska Breakfast, the oldest such gathering on Capitol Hill.

“Every Wednesday morning, when both houses of Congress are in session, the entire Nebraska federal delegation hosts a breakfast for our visitors to Washington. The oldest and only ongoing state gathering for constituents on Capitol Hill, the Nebraska Breakfast offers a chance for Nebraskans to meet with their representatives and hear about important legislative updates,” Fortenberry said.

“This year, on its 77th anniversary, the Nebraska Breakfast will be hosted by my office. It will be held on the ‘B’ level of the Dirksen Senate Office Building from 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. If you’d like to attend, please contact my DC office (202-225-4806) or email me through my website (fortenberry.house.gov). But please remember: The Nebraska Breakfast is not technically a ‘breakfast,’ since we do not offer food, though we do have a great time.”

The dates for the 2020 Nebraska Breakfast are as follows:

February 5, 12, 26

March 4, 11, 25

April 1, 22, 29

May 13 & 20

June 3, 10, 17, 24

July 22 & 29

September 9, 16, 23, 30

