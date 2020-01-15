Sen. Elizabeth Warren will be hosting a community conversation in Grimes on Monday, Jan. 20. The event will be held at Dallas Center Grimes Community High School, 2555 W 1st St. Grimes.

Doors open for the event at 2 p.m. and the event will begin at 3:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public, so feel free to bring your friends and family along too. Tickets aren’t required, but an RSVP is strongly encouraged so that we can make sure there’s enough room for everyone. Admission will be first come, first served.

If you have any accessibility needs, please let us know by calling (772) 323-8982 so that we can make sure the event will be accessible and comfortable for you.