Washington Township School Breakfast - POSTPONED

The breakfast set for Saturday, Jan. 18 at Washington Township School has been postponed until February.

Noah’s Ark Preschool’s Annual Fundraiser

8-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2715 Iowa St., Perry.

Noah’s Ark Preschool will be serving an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast on Jan. 18. Pancakes, eggs, sausage, juice and chocolate milk will be served. Adults - $7 Kids, 12 & under - $5.

Community Breakfast

8-11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 19 at Perry Elks Lodge #407.

Join us at the Elks Lodge on Jan. 19 for your fill of eggs, hashbrowns, bacon or sausage, biscuits and gravy, and toast and rolls for only $10. Bring your guests, members or non-members.

Perry Fine Arts

2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19 at Perry High School’s Performing Arts Center, 1200 18th St.

Perry Fine Arts will be sponsoring Orchesis I, a dance group from Iowa State University, on Jan. 19 in the Performing Arts Center. Iowa State University Orchesis I Dance Company presents Barjche’ 2020 Dancing Through Barriers, a contemporary modern dance production honoring the 100th anniversary of a women’s right to vote. Fine Arts concerts are free (donations accepted) and open to all. The Performing Arts Center is handicapped accessible.

Monthly Book Club Meeting

1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Perry Public Library large meeting room

The January meeting of the Perry Public Library Monthly Book Club is set for Jan. 21. The selected title is “Breakfast with Buddha” by Roland Merullo, and we will be Skyping with the author at this special event. Books are available at the library, and anyone interested is welcome to join the group. Discussion facilitator is Library Director Mary Murphy. Call the library for more information: 515-565-3569.

Be a Princess @ Your Library

5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at Perry Public Library large meeting room.

The library will host a special event called Be a Princess @ Your Library, for children from four to eight years old and an accompanying adult. We will make tiaras and wands, and each child will receive a Belle magnetic doll and wardrobe. We will play games, paint our fingernails and enjoy a light supper fit for royalty! (Feel free to dress up as a princess.) This event is limited to 15 children, and registration is required. A snow date has been set for Thursday, Jan. 30. Sign up today at 515-465-3569.

Perry Community Blood Drive

2-6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 at at Dallas County Hospital, 610 10th St.

Blood donors who roll up their sleeve to make a lifesaving gift with LifeServe Blood Center can give someone one more year! One blood donation can save up to three local hospital patients. Make a resolution to give one more blood donation than 2019. The next local blood drive will be held on Jan. 24 at the Dallas County Hospital. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.