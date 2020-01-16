Commander Mike Metcalf and representatives from the Boone Veterans of Foreign Wars stopped into Cardinal Cleaners to recognize Mike Newbold for his support to Veterans in Boone.

“He’s always been so nice to us by cleaning American flags,” said Metcalf. “And he does it completely free of charge!”

Since taking over ownership of Cardinal cleaners in 1972, Newbold has made it a point to take care of the American flag for anyone without accepting payment.

“It’s just what I do,” Newbold said. “It’s how I can show my respect to the country.”