The Centennial Park Outdoor Ice Rink will open at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16. Follow the Waukee Parks & Rec Facebook page for updates related to ice conditions/closures.

The Centennial Park Outdoor Ice Rink is open during winter months when weather permits. The rink is located in the southeast corner of the park, located at 1255 Warrior Lane. This public ice rink, which measures 80 x 40 feet, was donated in partnership between the Iowa Wild and Wells Fargo.

During winter months, ice is open for hockey from dawn to noon, and open skating hours are from noon to dusk. The rink is free for public use and will be open when weather permits. A green sign will be posted at the gate to indicate that the rink is open; a red sign will be posted when the rink is closed. All skaters are advised that they are skating at their own risk. The rink is not supervised. The rink rules can be found online.

Bring your skates and take part in this new, free activity!