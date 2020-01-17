It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

January 7, 2020

A Madrid driver was traveling in the 12000 block of Highway 17 when his vehicle struck a dog. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $4,000.

January 8, 2020

A 40 year old male Waukee resident was arrested at Vista Dr and 60th St., West Des Moines for driving while barred and driving under suspension.

January 9, 2020

An Earlham driver was traveling near the 106 mile marker of Interstate 80 when a raccoon ran across the road. The driver swerved to avoid the raccoon and her vehicle then left the roadway and entered the median, spinning and hitting the cable barrier. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $6,000 and $400 to the cable barrier.

A Perry driver was traveling in the 14000 block of Bittersweet Rd., when a few deer entered the roadway. The driver lost control and went into the ditch. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $5,000.

A 34 year old female Indianola resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of theft.

January 10, 2020

A one vehicle accident was reported. A Booneville driver was traveling in the 34000 block of Ute Ave., when he lost traction and left the roadway entering the ditch overturning and coming to rest on its roof. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $5,000.

A 58 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for theft and possession of a controlled substance.

January 11, 2020

A 59 year old female Knoxville resident was arrested at 917 Guthrie, De Soto for theft and possession of a controlled substance.

January 12, 2020

A 35 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for theft.

A 37 year old female West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of driving while license denied.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported near the 114 mile marker of Interstate 80. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $1,500.

January 13, 2020

A 23 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested at 1203 Guthrie St., De Soto for public intoxication and failure to maintain control after striking a curb then fleeing from the accident. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $2,000 and $5,000 to the De Soto Kum and Go’s property.

A one vehicle accident was reported. A Linden driver was traveling in the 14000 block of 270th when she lost control going around a slight curve, sliding sideways and into the ditch where the vehicle came to rest. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $2,000.

A one vehicle accident was reported. A Linden driver was traveling in the 22000 block of Quinlan Ave. when she lost control on the snow covered road entering the ditch. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $3,000.