It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.


12-3-19


Optimae reported a missing client. Client was located by staff and returned.


12-10-19


Arrested a male for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.


12-13-19


Cite and release male on driving under suspension.


12-17-19


Recovered a stolen vehicle from 917 Guthrie St. Vehicle was stolen from Ames, Iowa.


12-18-19


Casey’s General Store reported a gas drive off.


12-19-19


A resident reported a burglary. Chainsaws were taken. Anyone with information please contact this office.


12-28-19


A resident reported a theft of his catalytic convertor.


12-29-19


A hit and run was reported at Kum & Go.