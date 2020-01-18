In anticipation of extended power outages within Dallas County, Dallas County Emergency Management Agency will host a warming center at the Dallas County Human Services Campus, located at 25747 N Ave., Adel.

The warming center opened at 2 p.m. and will remain open until power can be restored.

Warming centers are facilities where persons can temporarily go during periods of extreme temperatures to get out of dangerous weather conditions. Few to no services are planned to be provided beyond what is normally available in that building. Individuals are encouraged to bring table activities and phone chargers.

Individuals in need of transportation arrangements to the warming center should contact 515-993-9894 or 515-993-4567.

Additional information regarding warming centers within Des Moines Metro communities in Dallas County can be found online or by calling 211.