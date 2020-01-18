AMES - More than 2,200 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University. Commencement ceremonies were held Dec. 20 (graduate) and 21 (undergraduate).
Jose Rosa, professor of marketing and John and Deborah Ganoe faculty fellow in the Ivy College of Business, spoke at the graduate ceremony. Alumnus Daniel Houston, chairman, president and CEO of Des Moines-based Principal Financial Group, gave the undergraduate address.
Local graduates include:
Adel
Kyle Wilkerson, Bachelor of Science, Materials Engineering
Chaise Zahrt, Bachelor of Arts, World Languages and Cultures
Grimes
Paulina Secory, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Cum Laude
Linden
Emilie Prince, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education,
Perry
Ryan Rathje, Bachelor of Science, Management
Ryan Rathje, Bachelor of Science, Supply Chain Management
Courtney Steadman, Bachelor of Science, Accounting
Holden Terpstra, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Technology
Waukee
Logan Cinnamon, Bachelor of Science, Forestry
Logan Kinneer, Bachelor of Science, Software Engineering
Mackenzie Nehls, Bachelor of Science, Accounting, Summa Cum Laude
Jessica Toliver, Bachelor of Science, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design, Cum Laude
William Torgerson, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering, Magna Cum Laude
Caroline Warmuth, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science and Criminal Justice Studies, Cum Laude
Woodward
Meagan Bandstra, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health