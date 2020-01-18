AMES - More than 2,200 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University. Commencement ceremonies were held Dec. 20 (graduate) and 21 (undergraduate).

Jose Rosa, professor of marketing and John and Deborah Ganoe faculty fellow in the Ivy College of Business, spoke at the graduate ceremony. Alumnus Daniel Houston, chairman, president and CEO of Des Moines-based Principal Financial Group, gave the undergraduate address.

Local graduates include:

Adel

Kyle Wilkerson, Bachelor of Science, Materials Engineering

Chaise Zahrt, Bachelor of Arts, World Languages and Cultures

Grimes

Paulina Secory, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Cum Laude

Linden

Emilie Prince, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education,

Perry

Ryan Rathje, Bachelor of Science, Management

Ryan Rathje, Bachelor of Science, Supply Chain Management

Courtney Steadman, Bachelor of Science, Accounting

Holden Terpstra, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Technology

Waukee

Logan Cinnamon, Bachelor of Science, Forestry

Logan Kinneer, Bachelor of Science, Software Engineering

Mackenzie Nehls, Bachelor of Science, Accounting, Summa Cum Laude

Jessica Toliver, Bachelor of Science, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design, Cum Laude

William Torgerson, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering, Magna Cum Laude

Caroline Warmuth, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science and Criminal Justice Studies, Cum Laude

Woodward

Meagan Bandstra, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health