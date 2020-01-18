Submitted to DCN

AMES - More than 2,200 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University. Commencement ceremonies were held Dec. 20 (graduate) and 21 (undergraduate).


Jose Rosa, professor of marketing and John and Deborah Ganoe faculty fellow in the Ivy College of Business, spoke at the graduate ceremony. Alumnus Daniel Houston, chairman, president and CEO of Des Moines-based Principal Financial Group, gave the undergraduate address.


Local graduates include:


Adel


Kyle Wilkerson, Bachelor of Science, Materials Engineering


Chaise Zahrt, Bachelor of Arts, World Languages and Cultures


Grimes


Paulina Secory, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Cum Laude


Linden


Emilie Prince, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education,


Perry


Ryan Rathje, Bachelor of Science, Management


Ryan Rathje, Bachelor of Science, Supply Chain Management


Courtney Steadman, Bachelor of Science, Accounting


Holden Terpstra, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Technology


Waukee


Logan Cinnamon, Bachelor of Science, Forestry


Logan Kinneer, Bachelor of Science, Software Engineering


Mackenzie Nehls, Bachelor of Science, Accounting, Summa Cum Laude


Jessica Toliver, Bachelor of Science, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design, Cum Laude


William Torgerson, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering, Magna Cum Laude


Caroline Warmuth, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science and Criminal Justice Studies, Cum Laude


Woodward


Meagan Bandstra, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health