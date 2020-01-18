MARYVILLE, Mo. - The Office of the Registrar at Northwest Missouri State University has announced the students named to the Academic or President’s honor rolls at the end of the 2019 fall semester.

To be included on the Academic Honor Roll, a student must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours and attain a grade-point average of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale. Students named to the President’s Honor Roll have attained a perfect 4.0 GPA for the trimester.

Local students include:

Dallas Center

Academic - Mackenzie Schaben

De Soto

President - Zackery A Klocke

Dexter

Academic - Erin N Franklin

Academic - Gillian R Stanley

Grimes

Academic - Tessa K Schlatter

Perry

President - Sierra L Coleman

Redfield

President - Truman W Wiles

Waukee

Academic - Paityn C Rau