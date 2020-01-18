Submitted to DCN

Saturday

Jan 18, 2020 at 12:01 AM


MARYVILLE, Mo. - The Office of the Registrar at Northwest Missouri State University has announced the students named to the Academic or President’s honor rolls at the end of the 2019 fall semester.


To be included on the Academic Honor Roll, a student must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours and attain a grade-point average of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale. Students named to the President’s Honor Roll have attained a perfect 4.0 GPA for the trimester.


Local students include:


Dallas Center


Academic - Mackenzie Schaben


De Soto


President - Zackery A Klocke


Dexter


Academic - Erin N Franklin


Academic - Gillian R Stanley


Grimes


Academic - Tessa K Schlatter


Perry


President - Sierra L Coleman


Redfield


President - Truman W Wiles


Waukee


Academic - Paityn C Rau