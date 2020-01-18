MARYVILLE, Mo. - The Office of the Registrar at Northwest Missouri State University has announced the students named to the Academic or President’s honor rolls at the end of the 2019 fall semester.
To be included on the Academic Honor Roll, a student must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours and attain a grade-point average of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale. Students named to the President’s Honor Roll have attained a perfect 4.0 GPA for the trimester.
Local students include:
Dallas Center
Academic - Mackenzie Schaben
De Soto
President - Zackery A Klocke
Dexter
Academic - Erin N Franklin
Academic - Gillian R Stanley
Grimes
Academic - Tessa K Schlatter
Perry
President - Sierra L Coleman
Redfield
President - Truman W Wiles
Waukee
Academic - Paityn C Rau